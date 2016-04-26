BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Has been chosen as developer of a hospital centre
* Project value of 300 million euros ($337.89 million)
* Construction starts in early autumn 2016
* Building to be gradually ready during 2020
* New hospital centre to be built close to current hospital centre in Jyväskylä district Kukkumäki Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .