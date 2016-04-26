BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Its unit signs 3-year deal with the UK-based Medical Aesthetic supplies for distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in the United Kingdom
* The estimated deal value at 2.9 million zlotys ($743,600) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9000 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .