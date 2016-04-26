BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 World Markets AG :
* H1 2015 operating profit -100,000 Swiss francs ($102,616.73) versus -869,000 francs year ago
* H1 total loss for the period 685,000 francs versus loss 185,000 francs year ago
* Negotiations with a new investor is expected to be concluded still in 2Q16 Source text - bit.ly/1reunog Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .