BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 INVL Baltic Farmland AB :
* Q1 revenue 129,000 euro ($145,331.40) versus 121,000 euro year ago
* Q1 net profit 92,000 euro versus 116,000 euro year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .