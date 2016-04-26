UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Probi AB :
* Probi and Ipsen sign extensive primary care distribution agreement for probiotic LP299V, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v
* Agreement covers 18 countries, primarily within EU and emerging markets
* Probi will supply bulk LP299V capsules and Ipsen will be responsible for packaging, marketing and selling product
* Product is expected to be launched in first half of 2017 as a food supplement in European markets
* Product is expected to be launched in other key markets such as Russia and China, depending on regulatory approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.