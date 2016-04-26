April 26 AMS AG :

* Thinks H2 2016 is going to be stronger than the first half - conference call

* Capex 60+ million euro range for 2016 - conf call

* 1 billion euro revenue goal for 2019 is organic, doesn't need additional acquisitions to achieve it - conf call

* Currently research and development (R&D) spending on new projects is higher than the usual 20 percent proportion - conf call