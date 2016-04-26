April 26 Astrazeneca Plc

* AZ enters U.S. licensing agreement with Ironwood

* AstraZeneca also retains rights to rest of Ardea portfolio

* Agreement includes U.S. rights to zurampic and lesinurad/allopurinol fixed-dose combination in gout

* AstraZeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination programme for regulatory review in second half of 2016

* Ironwood will pay AstraZeneca sales-related and other milestone payments of up to $265 million and tiered single-digit royalties on product sales

* Will manufacture and supply Zurampic, provide certain support and services to ironwood and undertake FDA post- approval commitment on their behalf

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2016

* Under terms of agreement, Ironwood will acquire exclusive U.S. rights to zurampic

