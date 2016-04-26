April 26 Astrazeneca Plc
* AZ enters U.S. licensing agreement with Ironwood
* AstraZeneca also retains rights to rest of Ardea portfolio
* Agreement includes U.S. rights to zurampic and
lesinurad/allopurinol fixed-dose combination in gout
* AstraZeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination
programme for regulatory review in second half of 2016
* Ironwood will pay AstraZeneca sales-related and other
milestone payments of up to $265 million and tiered single-digit
royalties on product sales
* Will manufacture and supply Zurampic, provide certain
support and services to ironwood and undertake FDA post-
approval commitment on their behalf
* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance
for 2016
* Under terms of agreement, Ironwood will acquire exclusive
U.S. rights to zurampic
* Licensing agreement is expected to close in q2 of 2016,
subject to antitrust approval in U.S.
