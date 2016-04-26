April 26 SHS Viveon AG :

* FY revenue up 9 percent at 26.5 million euros ($29.94 million)

* FY EBITDA -0.2 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* For 2016, expects a further growth from SaaS contracts of about 25 percent and an overall growth between 6 - 10 percent

* In the medium term, the share of all revenues should rise from the current less than 20 percent to 30 percent of group revenues