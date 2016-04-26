BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Announces increase and extension of share buyback programme
* After approval, share buyback programme will amount to up to 400 million Danish crowns ($60.72 million) and will be running until end-Feb. 2017
* Has currently bought back own shares in a total amount of 125 million crowns , equivalent to 31 pct of overall programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5872 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .