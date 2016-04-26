April 26 Alm. Brand A/S :

* Announces increase and extension of share buyback programme

* After approval, share buyback programme will amount to up to 400 million Danish crowns ($60.72 million) and will be running until end-Feb. 2017

* Has currently bought back own shares in a total amount of 125 million crowns , equivalent to 31 pct of overall programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5872 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)