Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Moody's On Volkswagen:
* Volkswagen's A3 rating unaffected by jump in remediation provision to 16.2 billion Euros
* 16.2 billion euros provision will result in substantial cash outflows over the next 12 to 18 months
* Liquidity position remains strong, higher net liquidity in co's automotive division of 24.5 billion Euros as of 31 dec 2015
* Cash outflows associated with increased provision for remediation costs will likely be spread out over financial years 2016-17
* Negative outlook continues to reflect remaining pending issues related to emissions crisis
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.