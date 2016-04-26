Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 26 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Signs a contract for Universal SSH Key Manager with a major global financial institution
* Order includes software and related maintenance worth of 2.6 million euros ($2.93 million) and professional services worth of 0.6 million euros
* Contract value includes reseller's share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order