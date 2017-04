April 26 Dte Energy Co

* Dte energy reaffirms its 2016 operating earnings guidance range of $4.80 - $5.05 per share

* Dte energy co says first quarter 2016 earnings of $247 million, or $1.37 per diluted share

* Dte energy co says operating earnings for the first quarter 2016 were $274 million, or $1.52 per diluted share

* Qtrly net income attributable to dte energy company $1.37

* Dte energy co qtrly operating revenue $2.57 million versus $2.98 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $1.52 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1qP2vqq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)