April 26 Corning Inc

* Corning announces first-quarter 2016 financial performance

* Net sales (GAAP) for Q1 were $2.05 billion

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Qtrly display technologies segment core sales were $829 million, compared with $972 million in same period a year ago

* Expect that company's performance for remainder of year will show significant improvement from first-quarter results

* "expect strong sequential core sales and profit growth in q2"

* Optical communications segment sales in q1 were $609 million, compared with $697 million in year-ago period

* In Q1, company announced a 12.5 pct increase in quarterly dividend

* In Q2, corning believes that panel-maker utilization will increase to meet demand for second-half retail season

* Repurchased $751 million of outstanding shares in Q1

* Environmental technologies segment sales in Q1 were $264 million, compared with $282 million last year

* For Q2, in optical communications corning expects sales to increase more than 20 pct sequentially

* Core equity earnings are expected to be between $50 million and $70 million in Q2

* Environmental technologies second-quarter segment sales are expected to be consistent with same period in 2015

* Company expects dow corning realignment to close by June

* Specialty materials second-quarter sales are expected to increase year over year by a low-single-digit percentage

* For Q1 of 2016, corning reported core sales of $2.17 billion and core earnings per share of $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)