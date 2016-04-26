April 26 Pentair Plc
* First quarter sales of $1.6 billion.
* Q1 adjusted eps of $0.76
* Company confirms adjusted 2016 eps guidance of $4.05 -
$4.25
* Company anticipates full year 2016 sales of $6.7 billion,
or up approximately 3 percent on a reported basis
* Pentair plc says integration of erico is on track and we
remain committed to delivering full year synergies of greater
than $10 million
* Company reiterated its full year 2016 adjusted eps outlook
of $4.05 - $4.25
* Company expects to deliver full year free cash flow of
approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
* Q2 2016 adjusted eps guidance of $1.08 - $1.11
* Company expects q2 revenue to be approximately $1.7
billion, which would be up approximately 4 percent on a reported
basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.05, revenue view $6.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
