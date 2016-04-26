April 26 Exterran Corp

* Exterran corporation to restate consolidated and combined financial statements for 2015

* Company will delay filing of Q1 2016 form 10-Q

* Exterran Corp says primary issue identified to date relates to Belleli's accounting of certain EPC projects in Middle East in 2015

* Internal investigation remains ongoing and it is possible that additional errors materially affecting other periods could be identified

* Did not properly account for certain items relating to its Belleli Energy subsidiary a non-core business, during fiscal 2015

* Internal investigation remains ongoing and is possible that additional errors materially affecting other periods could be identified

* Identified possible errors relating to accounting principles for specific engineering, procurement, construction projects in Middle East

* Reported matter to audit committee, which immediately retained counsel,forensic accounting firm to initiate an internal investigation

* Previously issued consolidated financial statements for 2015 and independent accounting firm report should no longer be relied upon

* Possible errors relating to projects in Middle East by Belleli during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)