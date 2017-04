April 26 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Almonty signs binding heads of agreement to sell Wolfram Camp Mine

* Almonty to become strategic shareholder of ATC Alloys Limited

* Proposed consideration for sale is 120 million fully paid ordinary shares in ATC Alloys at a deemed issue price of AUD 0.05 per share

* Almonty will hold 53 pct of ATC Alloy's shares and will further be entitled to appoint two members to board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)