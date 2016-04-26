BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Elos Medtech AB :
* Q1 net sales 140.4 million Swedish crowns ($17.30 million) versus 105.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 12.0 million crowns versus 5.7 million crowns year ago
* Expects to again report growth in Q2 and onwards
