April 26 Reynolds American Inc
* Reynolds American Inc qtrly reported EPS: first quarter at
$2.49
* Reynolds American Inc qtrly adjusted EPS: first quarter at
$0.50
* Reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $2.93
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net sales $2,917 million versus $ 2,057 million last
year
* RAI CEO Cameron to remain with company to complete
lorillard integration and succession planning
* Total RAI operating companies' cigarette volumes increased
34.2 percent in the first quarter
* Newport manufacturing integration on track for early
completion by mid-2016
* RJR tobacco's first-quarter cigarette shipments increased
35.1 percent from the prior-year quarter
