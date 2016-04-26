April 26 Bulten AB

* Q1 net sales reached SEK 715 million (713), up 0.3 pct on same period last year

* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT) were sek 55 million (36)

* Says ahead of us we see a year of expansion in line with market growth while in the coming years we see very good prospects for gaining higher market shares based on received contracts and ongoing discussions with customers