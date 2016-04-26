UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Briju SA :
* Sells 58 kilograms of gold for 8.7 million zlotys ($2.2 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheideanstalt AG on April 15
* Total value of contracts with the client between March 11 and April 26 amounts to 57.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8938 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.