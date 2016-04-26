BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Exiqon A/S :
* Q1 total revenue 39.0 million Danish crowns versus 39.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Maintains full year 2016 expectations of total revenue between 180 million - 185 million crowns
* Still sees 2016 EBITDA of 15 million - 20 million crowns (exclusive of shared-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: