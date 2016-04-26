April 26 Interdigital Inc
* On april 26, 2016, interdigital and huawei submitted a
proposed order to district court for southern district of new
york - sec filing
* Order regarding payments under arbitration awards, status
of co's july 2015 petition to court for order confirming
arbitration awards
* Says interdigital expects the first payment under the
arbitration awards and license agreement to be made in q2 2016
* Huawei has agreed to make payments of amounts currently
outstanding, amounts that become due under arbitration awards
* Says interdigital has agreed not to seek to lift the stay
in the new york proceeding pending receipt of all such payments
