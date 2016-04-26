Fitch Affirms Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's Structured Covered Bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') CAD667,740,000 equivalent structured mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is based on CIBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches and a recovery up