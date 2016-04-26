April 26 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International updates on cigarette imports
case - sec filing
* Says first hearing, held in april 2016, focused on
preliminary procedural matters; says case is now in pre-trial
evidentiary phase
* Philip morris thailand contends that its declared import
prices are in compliance with customs valuation agreement of wto
and thai law
* Philip morris international says allegations of public
prosecutor inconsistent with several decisions already taken by
thai customs and other thai governmental agencies
Source text: 1.usa.gov/23Z07PQ
