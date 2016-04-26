UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Groupe Fnac Sa
* Acquired, in aggregate, 157.4 million darty shares representing approximately 29.73 per cent. Of ordinary share capital of darty
* Highest price paid per darty share was 170 pence
* Either holds/has received irrevocable undertakings to accept third increased final offer representing approximately 51.84 percent of darty shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.