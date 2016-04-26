UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 NU World Holdings Ltd
* Group revenue 1.36 billion rand + 24.7 pct for 6 mths to Feb 29
* Profit attributable to equity holders r 44.3 million for 6 months ended Feb 29
* HEPS for 6 mths to Feb 29 211.4 cents + 13.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.