Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 26 Accu Holding AG :
* Deadline extension for annual report 2015 granted
* SIX Exchange Regulation granted deadline extension on publication and submission of the annual report 2015 to June 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
