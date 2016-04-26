UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd
* High court judgment and adjourned meeting
* High court handed down its judgment today in respect of urgent application brought by Country Bird Group
* High court inter alia held that scheme failed and appraisal rights have accordingly lapsed
* High court inter alia held that new resolutions may not be proposed or voted on at adjourned meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.