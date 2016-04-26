April 26 FastPassCorp A/S :

* Says has in Q1 either itself or through its partner network won 12 new customers, which collectively cover more than 50,000 users (6 new clients and 12,000 users year ago)

* Q1 order intake supports already announced guidance for 2016

* Announced in February, expects 2016 revenue growth and profit to be in line with 2015