April 26 3M Co
* "will reduce 250 positions worldwide with majority of
reductions on electronics side of business" - conf call
* Estimates q2 charge of $20 million related to job cuts -
conf call
* "we continue to benefit from lower commodity prices and
global sourcing team's ongoing efforts to reduce costs" -conf
call
* Tax expense will increase in last three quarters of the
year - conf call
* Expects electronics and energy to decline organically in
the low to mid-single-digit range in 2016 - conf call
* Sees organic growth being slightly better for q2 than in
q1 - conf call
