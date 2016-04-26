April 26 3M Co

* "will reduce 250 positions worldwide with majority of reductions on electronics side of business" - conf call

* Estimates q2 charge of $20 million related to job cuts - conf call

* "we continue to benefit from lower commodity prices and global sourcing team's ongoing efforts to reduce costs" -conf call

* Tax expense will increase in last three quarters of the year - conf call

* Expects electronics and energy to decline organically in the low to mid-single-digit range in 2016 - conf call

* Sees organic growth being slightly better for q2 than in q1 - conf call