April 26 Russia's Severstal said on Tuesday:

* Further to the earlier announcement of the final pricing terms of its bonds, the initial conversion price has now been set at $13.80;

* Severstal today announced the completion of the offering of $200 million in principal amount of senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2021;

* The bonds are convertible into Global Depositary Receipts of Severstal listed on the London Stock Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

