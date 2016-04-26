BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
April 26 Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes :
* Q1 net banking income of 104.0 million euro versus 98.3 million euro ($111.2 million) a year ago
* Q1 gross operating income of 42.3 million euro versus 38.8 million euro a year ago
* Q1 consolidated net income group share of 21.4 million euro versus 17.9 million euro a year ago
* Solvency ratio of 17.2 pct at Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: