Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 26 Visiativ SA :
* Q1 revenue 23.2 million euros ($26.23 million) versus 11.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms its objective of exceeding 100 million euro revenue for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1pBV19d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order