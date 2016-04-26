April 26 (Reuters) -

* Raging River Capital LP says releases a letter to Taseko shareholders highlighting benefits of their "Plan by shareholders for shareholders"

* Raging River Capital LP says "Also refutes misleading claims made by Taseko Mines regarding their bond position"

* Raging River Capital LP says "Encourages shareholders to vote blue proxy to improve Taseko Mines Limited by ending board's conflicts of interest" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)