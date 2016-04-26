BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper sales apparently rose 7% to around 245 billion yen, 3 billion yen above the forecast in the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper is expected to report a 55% surge in operating profit to nearly 9.5 bln yen ($85.4 million) in the year ended in March - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1Wo8X3N (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.