April 26 (Reuters) -

* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper sales apparently rose 7% to around 245 billion yen, 3 billion yen above the forecast in the year ended in March - Nikkei

* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper is expected to report a 55% surge in operating profit to nearly 9.5 bln yen ($85.4 million) in the year ended in March - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1Wo8X3N (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)