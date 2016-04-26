April 26 Nikkei:

* Toei's pretax profit likely jumped 44 pct to about 19 billion yen ($171 million) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Toei's sales apparently rose 11 pct to 125 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Toei Co is likely to initially forecast profit to decline in the current year through march 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1WRtIFz) Further company coverage: