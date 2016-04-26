April 26 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Yusen's Group pretax profit likely fell 31% to around 58 billion yen ($521 million) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Nippon Yusen's sales apparently dropped 8% to around 2.2 trillion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Nippon Yusen's net profit is thought to have plummeted 60% to 20 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Nippon Yusen is expected to see continued declines in both sales and profit this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' pretax profit apparently sank 42% to 30 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1qQteCO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)