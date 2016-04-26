BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Big Sky Petroleum Corp :
* To not be able to file audited annual financial statements for year ended december 31, 2015 by filing deadline of April 29
* Company anticipates being in a position to file required filings no later than July 4, 2016
* Mark T. Brown, CA, has been appointed as interim president & CEO
* Board will commence a search for a new CEO
* Winnie Wong, CA, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.