April 26 Big Sky Petroleum Corp :

* To not be able to file audited annual financial statements for year ended december 31, 2015 by filing deadline of April 29

* Company anticipates being in a position to file required filings no later than July 4, 2016

* Mark T. Brown, CA, has been appointed as interim president & CEO

* Board will commence a search for a new CEO

* Winnie Wong, CA, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer