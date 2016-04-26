BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Monster Beverage Corp
* Says ceo rodney c. Sacks fy 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $7.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says cfo hilton h. Schlosberg fy 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $7.6 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qRhfoM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.