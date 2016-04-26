BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Transunion :
* Qtrly revenue of $406 million, an increase of 15 percent (18 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with Q1 of 2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.63 billion and $1.65 billion, an increase of 10 to 12 percent on a constant currency basis
* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34
* Q2 consolidated revenue is expected to be between $405 million and $410 million, an increase of 10 to 11 percent on a constant currency basis
* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $380.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.