April 26 Vantiv Inc :
* Q1 net revenue increased 15% to $431 million and pro forma adjusted net income per share increased 24% to $0.56
* Fy guidance increased to expect net revenue of $1,820 to $1,850 million; pro forma adjusted net income per share of $2.58 to $2.64 in 2016
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $1.36 to $1.42 for full-year 2016
* For q2 of 2016, net revenue is expected to be $460 to $465 million
* Pro forma adjusted net income per share for q2 of 2016 is expected to be $0.66 to $0.68
* Vantiv inc qtrly gaap basis earnings per share $0.25
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $0.32 to $0.34 for q2 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $409.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $460.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.