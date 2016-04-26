BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Twitter says year over year ,cost per ad engagement down 56 percent in q1
* Twitter says year over year ,ad engagements up 208 percent in q1
* Twitter says in q1, monthly active users of about 65 million in u.s. versus 65 million in q4; q1 international mau of 245 million versus 241 million in q4
Source text - bit.ly/1rg47tN
Further company coverage:
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.