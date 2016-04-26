BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Emerge Energy Services Lp :
* Notified pnc bank, national association of event of default under amended and restated revolving credit and security agreement
* Partnership, agent and lenders are currently in advanced discussions to obtain a waiver regarding the event of default
* Partnership expects that it will be able to continue to use credit agreement to fund operations - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.