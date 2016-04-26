April 26 Ashland Inc :

* Ashland inc. Reports preliminary financial results for q2 of fiscal 2016

* Sees q2 earnings from continuing operations equal $1.38 per diluted share

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings from continuing operations total $1.83 per diluted share

* "headwinds from currency, weak energy markets and exited product lines began to recede" in quarter

* Third-Quarter sales are expected to be in range of $555-$575 million and ebitda to be slightly above a year ago

* For q3 of fiscal 2016, apm expects sales to be in range of $235-$250 million and ebitda margin to be in range of 12-13 percent

* For q3, valvoline sales are expected to be approximately $500-$510 million

* Outlook for second half of ashland's fiscal year remains unchanged

* Process and timeline for separation into two independent, publicly traded companies remains on track

* No current plans to pursue any additional share repurchases under existing $1 billion share repurchase authorization expiring in december 2017

* Q2 sales $1.2 billion versus $1.3 billion