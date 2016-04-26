IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 26 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc :
* Mid-Illinois bancshares -entered agreement and plan of merger with first clover leaf financial
* Mid-Illinois bancshares - first clover leaf would merge with and into co
* Mid-Illinois -each share of first clover leaf will be converted into and become right to receive either $12.87 or 0.495 shares, par value $4.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.