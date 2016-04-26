BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares
April 26 Bookrunner:
* Result of placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone plc
* Funds managed by Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others sold 85 mln shares in the company - Bookrunner
* Placing shares represent 15.8% of the company's issued share capital - Bookrunner
* Final offer price was set at 2.35 stg per share, with gross proceeds equal to approximately 200 million pound - Bookrunner
* Placing was upsized from its launch size of approximately 75 million shares due to strong investor demand - Bookrunner
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing