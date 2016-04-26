April 26 First Horizon National Corp :

* First Horizon expands share purchase program, declares quarterly dividends

* First Horizon National Corp says as amended program provides First Horizon with $150 million of new authority

* Says board has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on First Horizon's common stock of $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)