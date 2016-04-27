April 27 Accu Holding AG :
* RCT terminates business with key client
* After intense negotiations with a key client of RCT
Hydraulic Tooling AG (RCT), a subsidiary of Accu Holding,
long-standing business relationship has been terminated by
mutual agreement
* Due to significant exposure to this customer and
continuing difficulties to turn RCT into a profitable business,
alternative solutions or realignment of company are exhausted
* Accu is therefore evaluating to close down these
unprofitable activities
* Accu had issued a letter of comfort and guarantees to RCT
* Potential financial obligations for Accu are subject of
current examination
* Closing this operational activity will cease a multiannual
cash-absorbing manufacturing facility
