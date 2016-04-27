Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Asetek A/S :
* Q1 operating profit $0.6 million versus loss $2.2 million year ago
* Reported revenue of $10.4 million in Q1 2016, up 88 percent versus same period last year
* Sees positive outlook maintained: modest growth within desktop segment and significant growth within data centre segment in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order