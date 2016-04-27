British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 D Carnegie & Co Ab :
* Q1 rental income 309 million Swedish crowns ($38.06 million) versus 296 million crowns a year ago
* Q1 profit from property management 37 million crowns versus 2 million crowns a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1193 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)